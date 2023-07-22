Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (CIBEY) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) is one of 336 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.7% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E N/A N/A 0.31 Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Competitors $128.36 billion $514.35 million 182.22

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E N/A N/A N/A Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Competitors 27.65% 11.65% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E 1 0 0 0 1.00 Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Competitors 1245 4304 4247 51 2.32

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 283.65%. Given Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E rivals beat Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services. The company also offers global transaction and digital banking; and cash management services, as well as corporate banking services. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards, smart wallet, mobile, Internet, phone banking, and ATM services. Further, the company offers other credit facilities; derivative products; financial instruments trading, structured financing, corporate leasing, and merger and acquisitions advisory; and foreign currency services, as well as assets liabilities services. Additionally, the company provides structured financing, corporate leasing, merger, and acquisition services, as well as trades in financial instruments. Furthermore, the company offers investment savings products, consumer loans and mortgage services. The company was formerly known as Chase National Bank. Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Giza, Egypt.

