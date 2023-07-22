Reviewing Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 35.50% 45.36% 25.34% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARC Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.34 $1.77 billion $3.46 4.21 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.44, suggesting a potential upside of 61.13%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.