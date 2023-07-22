Reviewing Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) and Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Ignyte Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ignyte Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ignyte Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bio-Techne presently has a consensus target price of $104.45, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Bio-Techne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Ignyte Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 24.15% 15.31% 11.42% Ignyte Acquisition N/A 365.46% -0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Techne and Ignyte Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 12.73 $272.05 million $1.67 53.54 Ignyte Acquisition N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Ignyte Acquisition.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Ignyte Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

