Head-To-Head Survey: Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Koios Beverage and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koios Beverage N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koios Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Koios Beverage and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Koios Beverage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koios Beverage and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koios Beverage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food $133.81 million 0.80 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -2.15

Koios Beverage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Koios Beverage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Koios Beverage Corp. in April 2018. Koios Beverage Corp. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

