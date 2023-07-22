TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

TRUE stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

