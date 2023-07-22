William Blair Begins Coverage on TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

William Blair began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,474 shares of company stock worth $2,882,009. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 265,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

