Head to Head Contrast: Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) vs. C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 8.97% 18.20% 8.12% C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion 2.23 $1.11 billion $0.82 24.16 C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and C.P. Pokphand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

C.P. Pokphand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sandvik AB (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandvik AB (publ) and C.P. Pokphand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 4 0 2.43 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $193.00, indicating a potential upside of 874.26%. Given Sandvik AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandvik AB (publ) is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats C.P. Pokphand on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. It serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About C.P. Pokphand

(Get Free Report)

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.