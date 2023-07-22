Comparing Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) & Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lancashire and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ryan Specialty 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Lancashire presently has a consensus target price of $693.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,512.84%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

This table compares Lancashire and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lancashire and Ryan Specialty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83 Ryan Specialty $1.80 billion 6.64 $61.05 million $0.56 81.98

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Lancashire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

