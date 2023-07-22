agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $29.28 Average PT from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.28.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 0.95. agilon health has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,240,804 shares of company stock worth $1,960,196,923 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in agilon health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $680,000.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

