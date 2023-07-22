Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Glaukos from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glaukos Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $72,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

