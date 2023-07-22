Analyzing Knife River (NYSE:KNF) & Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 4 9 0 2.69 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus price target of $448.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Knife River has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knife River is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.28 billion 4.52 $866.80 million $15.49 29.56 Knife River $2.53 billion 0.96 $116.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Knife River’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 15.39% 12.31% 5.84% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Knife River on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. The company also produces magnesia-based chemicals products; dolomitic lime primarily to customers for steel production and soil stabilization; and cement treated materials. Its chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

