Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.15. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

