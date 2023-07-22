Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,650,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,248 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.