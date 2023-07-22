Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,000.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.83 ($13.09).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($12.29) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($96,820.08). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 715.50 ($9.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 757.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 839.48. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 667.50 ($8.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,047 ($13.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

