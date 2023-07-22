Brokerages Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $112.92

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris stock opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,225.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

