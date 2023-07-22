Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $53.12

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after purchasing an additional 478,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Rapid7 Trading Up 1.7 %
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.