Analysts Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $92.44

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.