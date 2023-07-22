Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Financial Review

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.31 million 0.69 -$2.13 million ($0.38) -2.42 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.08 -$12.45 million ($2.05) -0.29

Presidio Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -16.36% -5.32% -1.08% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -12.58% N/A -1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats Presidio Property Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.6 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.