Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.