Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.15. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.18 million during the quarter.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 4.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

