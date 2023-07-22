Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $103.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

