FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Blackbaud, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Blackbaud in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,474. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 37.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

