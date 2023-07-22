FY2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Reduced by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of RPM opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

