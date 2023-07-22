iHeartMedia, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,686,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 1,655,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 750.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 88,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

