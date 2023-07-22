National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$4.09. The firm had revenue of C$130.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

