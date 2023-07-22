FY2023 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

