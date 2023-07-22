BP p.l.c. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.81. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. BP has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 191.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

