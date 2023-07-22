MGM Resorts International to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,146,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

