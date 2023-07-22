FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

