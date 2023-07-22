Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.89. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$38.95 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.71.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

