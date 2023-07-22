Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

