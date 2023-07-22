FY2023 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$49.09 million for the quarter.
Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement
