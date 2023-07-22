Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on International Petroleum Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$260.34 million during the quarter.

