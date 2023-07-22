FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issued By DA Davidson

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Washington Federal stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 60.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.