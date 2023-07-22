Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cactus Trading Down 0.0 %

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.