Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

