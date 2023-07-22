StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,258,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 104,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 84,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 203.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

