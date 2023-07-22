StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
