Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $645,085 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

