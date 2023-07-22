Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $257.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $271.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.