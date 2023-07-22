Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at $15,067,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,933.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 365,059 shares of company stock worth $2,352,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

