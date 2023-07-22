MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
