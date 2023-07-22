MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

