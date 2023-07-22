Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $200.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

