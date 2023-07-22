OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.