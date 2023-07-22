América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMX opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $846,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 62.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.