Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vista Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

