TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.