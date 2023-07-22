Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.32. Fluent has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, insider Ryan Schulke bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

