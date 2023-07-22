NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NanoString Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,962,691. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

