uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of QURE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $476.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

