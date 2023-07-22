StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.02. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after purchasing an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

